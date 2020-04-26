Barton, Andrew Age 28 - April 13, 2020 It is with the saddest of hearts that we announce the passing of Andrew Barton, age 28. Andrew was a shining spirit who lived life with passion and had a sense of humor that could make anyone laugh. He loved playing hockey, skiing, cooking, and hiking with his dog. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gerald and Marilyn Barton; and his uncle, Randy Barton. He is survived by his mother and father, Carol and Brian Barton; his brother and sister, Rob and Emily; his grandparents, Richard and Janet Caulk; his uncles, aunts, and cousins; and his best buddy, his dog Tank. He will be missed as much as he was loved. Memorial to follow and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers we recommend donations to the Nebraska Humane Society, a cause near and dear to Andrew's heart.

To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Barton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.