Bartman, Elizabeth R. December 2, 1922 - August 26, 2019 VISITATION: Wednesday, August 28, from 57pm at St. Bernadette Catholic Church (7600 S 42nd St) with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, August 29, at 11am at the church. Interment at St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for their wishes. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.