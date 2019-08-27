Bartman, Elizabeth R. December 2, 1922 - August 26, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, George and Teresa Preisinger; husband, Rudy Bartman, Sr.; and daughter, Theresa Hale. Survived by her children: Sue Ann (Ron) Casart, James Bartman, Doug (Theresa ) Hale, Patty (Gene) Mitchell, Jo Ann (John ) Rangel and Roger, Mary (John) Risolvato, Rudy (Jean) Bartman, Christine (Michael) Greaney, Karen (Peter) Leighton; many grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. VISITATION Wednesday, August 28, from 57pm at St. Bernadette Catholic Church (7600 S 42nd St) with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Thursday, August 29, at 11am at the church. Interment at St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for their wishes. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

