Bartlett, Ronald Fredrick, Sr. November 23, 1932 - August 22, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Rachel Bartlett; son, Ronald F. Bartlett Jr.; son-in-law, Ronald D. Harris; 4 brothers; and 7 sisters. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Darlene; children: Lili Harris, LeAnne (Mark) Asper, and Lizabeth (Don) Rolfson; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Ron was born in Omaha. He graduated from South High School, after which he married the love of his life. He served in the Navy, which took him and Darlene to Norfolk, VA. They returned to Omaha and welcomed 1 son and 3 daughters. He worked as a heat and frost insulator, a member of Asbestos Workers Local 39. Ron loved Westerns, horses, cars, and Nebraska football, but his greatest love was his family. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served members of the Church, as well as his friends and members of the community. VISITATION at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 12009 S. 84th St. in Papillion on Saturday, August 31, starts at 9am, followed by the FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. INTERMENT directly following Service will be in Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery, 5701 Center Street, in Omaha. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

