Bartholet, Carol Ann Age 83 Carol Ann Bartholet passed away peacefully after a long battle with Parkinson's disease in Columbia, MD, in August 2019. She was born in November 1935 in Kansas City, MO, to Charles and Edith Worcester. Carol served her country with the Civil Service in Japan where she met her husband Army Captain Fred Bartholet who preceded her in death. As a member of St Roberts Catholic Church and principal in Beaton Drug Co. she raised her seven children who survive her: Suzanne (Jerry) Luttig , Janice Reagan, Jean (Paul) Borth, Robert (Karen) Bartholet, David (Gina) Bartholet, Anne (Bill Wall) Bartholet, and Kenneth (Nguyen) Bartholet. Also surviving are her sisters, Doris Heaton and Virginia Peart; 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; many extended family members and friends. A Private Service will be held in St. Louis, MO, where Carol will be laid to rest in the Worcester-Kaiser Family Plot. Memorials suggested to the program at the YMCA Carol attended for years for her Parkinson's Disease: Maple Street YMCA Delay the Disease Carol Bartholet, 7502 Maple Street, Omaha, NE 68134.

