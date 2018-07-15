Bartenbach, Fred Age 58 - Jul 10, 2018 Of Bellevue formerly of Grand Island died at UNMC in Omaha. Private Family Service will be held at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial in the Grand Island Cemetery. More details will appear later. ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME 2929 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE (308) 398-2929

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.