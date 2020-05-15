Bartek, J. Clarice "Dee" A Private Funeral and burial will be held for immediate family. A Celebration of Dee's Life will be scheduled later, when it is safe to gather and reminisce in numbers commensurate to her very large life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Family Door Ministry. Services will be Live Streamed Friday, May 15, at 12 Noon at: https://boxcast.tv/view/j-clarice-dee-bartek-820078 JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

