Bartek, J. Clarice "Dee" January 22, 1938 - May 11, 2020 Dee was born in Omaha to Clarence and Evelyn Elliott. She attended Central High School and the University of Nebraska, Omaha, and became a dietician. Dee was married to her loving husband, Jack Bartek, for 60 years, and together they raised a family of six children. Dee and her family were longtime parishioners of Holy Family Church, and later in life of St. John's Jesuit Parish. Rooted in her strong Catholic faith, Dee was an unabashed progressive and feminist, a champion of peace and social justice, and believed in taking care of those in the community who were marginalized or just needed a helping hand. A gregarious gourmet cook, Dee loved to entertain for family and friends, and was quite often the life of the party. Provocative, passionate and strong willed, Dee was a force of nature, but always with good intent. She taught her children and grandchildren to take care of others, work hard, and stand up for things you believe in. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, and playing cards, golf and tennis, activities she shared with anyone who wanted to learn. She was a master gardener who planted flowers and hundreds of trees at their farm in Springfield and their lake home in Minnesota. She was an accomplished Bridge player and a fiercely competitive Gin Rummy player. Dee was preceded in death by her beloved son, Joe, who died at age 11, and with whom she is finally reunited; her sister, Marilyn Hynes; and her brother, Don Elliott. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Jack; their sons, John (Mary), Dan (Aaron Carnell), and Tom (Deanna); and daughters, Maggie (Marty McCaslin) and Cece (Glenn Miller); sister, Cathy McAndrews Rupprecht; as well as eleven adoring grandchildren, Elizabeth, Katherine, Madeline, John, Joe, Clarice, Margaret, Evelyn, Mary Rose, Josephine and Gabriel. Her spirit and legacy will be carried on by her family and friends. A Private Funeral and burial will be held for immediate family. A Celebration of Dee's Life will be scheduled later, when it is safe to gather and reminisce in numbers commensurate to her very large life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Family Door Ministry. The Services will be Live Streamed Friday, May 15, at 12 Noon at the following site: https://boxcast.tv/view/j-clarice-dee-bartek-820078 John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street | 402-391-1664 | johnagentleman.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
These local bars, restaurants and establishments are open and ready to serve you, your family and friends.
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.