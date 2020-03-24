Bartak, Jacquette "Jackie" Age 84 Jackie passed away March 22, 2020 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. Funeral Services for Jacquette "Jackie" Bartak, of Ewing, NE, will be held privately for her family due to the present healthcare precautions. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery rural Clearwater. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for the public. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com. SNIDER MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME Clearwater, NE | ( 402) 485-3323

To plant a tree in memory of Jacquette Bartak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.