Bart, Joan Winifred April 19, 1930 - May 8, 2020 Joan Winifred McNally Bart passed away in Port Saint Lucie, Florida on May 8, 2020. Born on April 19, 1930 to Harry T. and Winifred (Sullivan) McNally, she lived in Council Bluffs, IA her entire life before retiring to Florida. She married Donald F. Bart on July 30, 1954 and the couple celebrated 60 years of marriage before Donald's death in 2015. She is survived by daughters, Denise (Joseph Hernandez), Diane Samstad, Deborah Bart, and Donna Bart; sons, Jack (Janice Cochran) Bart, and James (Shelly Duncan) Bart. Joan was preceded in death by her son, Donald Jeffery Bart; and granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Casella Hawes. Don and Joan have 14 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Pat McNally; and sisters, Margie (Frank Trouba), and Nancy (Donald Casson). Joan enjoyed gardening, reading, and was a life-long learner interested in philosophy, spirituality, wellness, and cooking. Memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date Yates Funeral Home and Cremation Services 7975 S US Hwy 1 Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

