Bart, James "Jim" Age 79 James "Jim" Bart, of Dodge, died Monday, September 30, 2019, at Parkview Home at Dodge. Survivors include his sons: Jeff (Janice) of Aurora, Jerry (Dori) of Carroll; Dale (Donna) and Dave (Sue), both of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law: Phyllis Bart of Arlington, Vlasta Bart Roubal of Dodge, and Elma Bart of Clarkson. Jim is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda in 2012; sisters: Roma Kampschneider, Emogene Burbach, Mary Ann McGuire and Grace Meister; and brothers: Donald, Harlan, Harold, Maynard, Duane, and Dean Bart. FUNERAL MASS: 10am Monday, October 7, 2019, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge with Rev. Rod Kneifl as celebrant. Burial with last call by the Dodge Volunteer Fire Department will be at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery with lunch following at the church hall. VISITATION: Sunday, 3-5pm, with a Vigil Service at 5pm, all at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. Memorials may be made to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Stokely Funeral Home West Point, NE | (402) 372-2967 | www.stokelyfuneralhome.com

