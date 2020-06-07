Barry, Roger A. December 17, 1935 - June 5, 2020 Preceded by parents: Jack and Reva Barry; and siblings: JoAnn O'Conner, Vona Jean Ourada, Joyce Salsman, and Jack Barry. Survived by wife, Bonnie Barry; children: Doug Barry (Tammy), Denise Fronce (Scott Curtis), and Diane Barry; grandchildren: Zachary, Andrew, Grace, and Skyler; brother, Ronald Barry (Sandy); nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: 10:30am Thursday, June 11, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: starts at 9:30am until Service time. INURNMENT in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Barry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.