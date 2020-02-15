Barry, Mary Ann April 22, 1933 - February 12, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Leonard. Survived by children, Shawn, Laura (Daryl) Steinman; grandson, Loren; brother, Alvin Benham; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, 1-3pm, at Roeder Mortuary; and Sunday 5-7pm with Prayer Service at 6pm, at Marshall Funeral Home 1109 First Corso, Nebraska City, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am, at Maplewood United Methodist Church, 3535 Maplewood Blvd., Omaha. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, 1pm, at Johnson County Memorial Gardens at Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Maplewood United Methodist Church or families' choice. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To send flowers to the family of Mary Barry, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 16
Visitation
Sunday, February 16, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Marshall Funeral Chapel Nebraska City
1109 First Corso
Nebraska City, NE 68410
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.