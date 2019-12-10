Barry, Jeanette J. (O'Connor-Rader) March 31, 1936 - December 8, 2019 Preceded in death by daughter, Anne O'Connor; parents, Alvin and Gertrude Rader; brother, Don Rader; infant siblings, Jerry and Barbara Rader. Survived by children, Barbara Graham, Colleen Pfeifer (Bruce), John O'Connor (Deb), Denise Kueny (Matt), Kathy Tvrdik; grandchildren, Liz Dunn (Silas), Julie Hellbush, Mike and Mark (Caitlyn) Pfeifer, Allison and Collin O'Connor, Kaitlin Rogge (Joe), Mason Kueny, Kallie Tvrdik; five great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 6-7pm, with 7pm WAKE SERVICE, at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, 11am, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to the Make A Wish Foundation, Nebraska Humane Society, or may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

