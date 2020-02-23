Barrios, Sergio E. October 31, 2005 - February 20, 2020 Age 14 years of Omaha. Sergio is survived by his mother, Rita Miller; father, Les Barrios; sister, Sonya Barrios; and many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, February 26, 6-7pm at Braman Morturary. CELEBRATION of SERGIO'S LIFE: Thursday, February 27, at 2pm, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service, all at Stonebridge Church, Omaha Campus, 15801 Butler Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

