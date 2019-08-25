Barrio, Dolores "Lou" April 11, 1930 - August 24, 2018 Preceded in death by his son, Kevin; brothers, Placido and Frank; and sisters, Georgia, Mary, Alicia and Francisca. Survived by his wife Eve; daughter, Caroline Kleffman (Ralph); son, Terry Barrio (Lori); grandchildren, Lisa Kapitan (Eric), and Andrew Kleffman (Laura); great-grandchildren, Tori and Erin Kapitan; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. Born in Deming, NM Lou enlisted in the Air Force following graduation. He served proudly for more than 20 years, with postings in Washington DC, England, Colorado Springs CO, Canada and San Antonio, TX. It was during his first posting in England that he met and married Eve, his constant companion of 61 years. His last posting was to Offutt AFB in 1970, where he flew on the Looking Glass Airborne Command. Following his military retirement in 1972, he worked for the Kwik Kafe company until 1990. Lou was an avid gardener, walker and traveler. His favorite destinations were family trips to Cancun, Florida and England. His final trip to England ended with his passing, surrounded by family, in the town of Banbury. He will be Interred with Military Honors on Friday, August 30, at 2pm at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, followed by a Reception at the Embassy Suites in LaVista.

