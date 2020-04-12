Barrington, Evelyn J. June 20, 1929 - April 7, 2020 Age 90, of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Dorsey; parents, William and Hannah Merritt. Survived by sons, Robert (Beth), John (life angel, Liz), Steve (Brenda) Mazur; daughters, Julia "Judy" (Edward) Phillips, Nancy (John) Caswell; sister, Roberta Klusaw; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Monday, April 13, 2020, from 5-7pm, at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel, family will not be present. A private burial will be held at Westlawn-Hillcrest. For more, please visit www.bramanmortuary.com. Public memorial service to be held at a later date. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

