Barrett, Veronica Magdeline (Frey) Age 91 Veronica Magdeline (Frey) Barrett died August 2, 2018. She was born September 11, 1926 in Lawrence, NE, to George W. and Agnes Mary (Reining) Schumm. She is preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands, Englebert Joseph Frey and Clarence Edward Barrett; two daughters, Katherine Ann Frey and Rose M. (Frey) Mallison; five brothers: Joseph, Raymond, Anthony, Bernard and George Schumm; two sisters, Marcella Schumm and Agnes (Schumm) Gardiner; grandchildren, Patricia (Bell) McCart and John Bell, Jr.; great-grandson, Nicholas McCart. She is survived by her daughters: Donna Looney (Jack) and Bernadine Litzsinger (Jimmy), Deborah Frey Hoins Schultz (Stan); son, Robert Frey; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and great friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, 6-8pm at the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Thursday, 10am, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth, in Omaha. Interment will be in the St. Stephens Cemetery near Lawrence, NE. The family will direct the memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St. Council Bluffs IA 51501 712-256-9988 www.hoyfuneral.com

