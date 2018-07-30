Barrett, Sharon M. Age 67 - Jul 27, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, James and Helen Barrett; and brother, Terry Barrett. Devoted her life to her faith and her children, Annette Martin, Ray (Sara) DeLoa, Maria (Dave) Hite, Lisa Chonis, Candice (Ted Boecker) Novak, Nicole Novak; brother, Darrell Barrett; 17 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; many other family and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, July 31, from 5-7pm at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, 4112 S 26th St., with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am at the Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

