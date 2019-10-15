Barrett, Frank J. March 2, 1932 - October 13, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Ruth Ann (Nealon) Barrett; parents, Irene (Printy) and Patrick Barrett; loving sisters: Jane, Ellen, Catherine, Moria and Patricia; infant brother, George. Survived by children: Patrick J. Barrett (Laurie), Mary K. Barrett, Anne E. Steiner (Dwight), Karen A. Jeffrey (Phillip), Thomas S. Barrett (Sally); grandchildren: Elisabeth Barrett, Benjamin Barrett, John Barrett, Molly Steiner, Maren Steiner, Jack Jeffrey, Stella Barrett, Ruthanne Barrett, and Elsa Francis Barrett; special friend, Jan Grisinger. Family will receive friends on Thursday October 17th from 6pm to 7:30pm at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday October 18th at 10am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post #1. Memorials are suggested to Creighton Prep, Marian High School, Duchesne Academy, Sacred Heart Church in Greeley, Nebraska, or St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

