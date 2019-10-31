Barrett, Eleanore O. June 16, 1929 - October 27, 2019 Eleanore O. (Graese) Barrett passed away quietly on October 27, 2019, after battling Multiple Myeloma for four years. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank J. Barrett in December, 2014, after 61 years of marriage. Eleanore was born in Gettysburg, South Dakota, on June 16, 1929, to Elmer and Anna Graese. She was the seventh of eight children and spent many years growing up in Canova and Mobridge, South Dakota. Eleanore graduated from Northwestern Lutheran Academy, Mobridge, SD, in 1947 and attended nursing school in Bismarck, North Dakota, graduating in 1951. She was commissioned in the United States Navy in April 1951 and attended flight school in 1952. She served as a Naval flight nurse stationed in Japan during the end of the Korean War. During her service to her country, she was awarded the National Defense Service, the Korean Service, and the United Nations Service medals. While in Japan she met the love of her life, Frank Barrett. She married Frank on February 16, 1954, at Hickam AFB, Honolulu, Hawaii. Eleanore supported Frank for the next 26 years during his military career while stationed in Texas, Georgia, Massachusetts, Newfoundland, Guam, North Dakota, Korea, and Nebraska. During this time, Eleanore devoted her life to her family and church. While the family was stationed on Guam, Eleanore began working with children with severe challenges and continued this work when the family returned to the Bellevue area in 1974. In 1975 Eleanore decided to go back into nursing employed by Midlands Community Hospital in Papillion. She served Midlands Hospital in a variety of positions for the next 20 years. She cherished her years as a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit as well as mentoring many young nurses during this time. She truly loved her patients and treated everyone with care and respect retiring in 1995. After retirement, Eleanore volunteered at Bellevue East High School in the special education classrooms. Eleanore was an active member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church since 1965 as a member of the church choir, a Sunday School teacher and a member of the Women of Pilgrim. She loved sewing quilts for Lutheran World Relief. Eleanore is survived by her son John A. Barrett and his wife Darla (Parsons) Barrett of Winchester, Virginia; her son Steven F. Barrett and his wife Cynthia (Rogaskie) Barrett of Laramie, Wyoming; and her daughter Ellen K. (Barrett) Schuck and her husband Douglas L. Schuck of Hudson, Massachusetts. Eleanore was the proud grandmother of nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Leland Graese and his wife Merna of Salem, OR, and her sister-in-law Charlotte (Elmer) Graese of Zolfo Springs, FL. Eleanore will always be known for her love and kindness to others and her devotion to her family and friends. She devoted her entire life to serving others. Funeral services will be held at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 2311 Fairview Road, Bellevue, NE, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2:00 pm. Graveside services will be held at Bellevue Cemetery followed by a light meal at Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Memorial donations can be made to the Stephens Center, 2723 Q Street, Omaha, NE 68107. Arrangements under the direction of Kahler Dolce Mortuary, Papillion, NE. The family would like to personally thank the Hillcrest Country Estates staff and Hillcrest Hospice nurses for their loving care and support over the last four years. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St. Papillion Ne 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
