Barrett, Betty L. July 6, 1926 - May 8, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Thomas P. Barrett. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, May 12, 11am at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Barrett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.