Barraza, Patricia Ann

Barraza, Patricia Ann Age 83 Preceded in death by mother, Virginia Lambert; and sister, Delores Capper. Survived by husband, Nicandro Barraza; daughters, Connie Flowers, Tina (Tony) Biggerstaff, Virginia (Ruben) Sandoval, and Linda (Juan) Valadez; son, Martin "Max" (Valerie) Barraza; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Michael Philamalee; many nieces and nephews. FUNERAL: Tuesday 9:30am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church for 10am MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL. VISITATION: Monday 4-7pm, with 6pm ROSARY at Funeral Home. INTERMENT: St. Mary Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Rosary and or Funeral Mass, go to our website and click on Patricia's obit and Stream Service. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Barraza as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.