Barr, Harry O.

Barr, Harry O. October 18, 1935 - July 1, 2020 Age 84 of Raymond, NE. Born in Clarinda, IA to Hal and Nell (Hartstack) Barr. Harry was a founding member of Duncan Aviation, where he worked for over 50 years. He was an accomplished pilot who flew airplanes, helicopters, and jets. He was the 17th pilot to be type-rated in the Learjet. He also flew helicopters and airplanes in support of the Minuteman Missile Project and to support infrastructure development and firefighting in Alaska. He was a member of Holy Savior Lutheran Church, Midwest Aerobatic Club, Warbirds of America, IAC International Aerobatic Club, and EAA Experimental Aircraft Association. Family members include his son, J.B. (Julie) Barr of Papillion, NE; grandchildren, Noah and Luke Barr, Harrison and Drew Clanton; sister, Barb (Lyle) Nothwehr of Clarinda; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; daughter, Chandra Clanton; and brothers, Robert and Lowell Barr. Memorials may be given to the Midwest Aerobatic Club or MAC80, 408 N Clay Clay Center NE 68933. A Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES 4300 O St., Lincoln, NE (402) 476-1225 | www.roperandsons.com

To plant a tree in memory of Harry Barr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.