Barnhart, Ronald John Age 74 - April 18, 2020 Louisville, NE. Survived by daughters Robin M. Steinke (Barry Robeson), of Plattsmouth, Ne, and Renae J. Keefer (Bob Smisek), of Papillion, NE; grandchildren, Alex Steinke, of Central City, NE, Macaela (Josh) Stuart, of Plattsmouth, NE, Amanda and Dylan Keefer, of Papillion, NE; great grandchildren, Isabella and Lucas Stuart. Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Barnhart; parents, Floyd and Lillian Barnhart; and brothers, Earl Anderson, Richard Barnhart, and Robert Barnhart. Private Family Services will be held, and the family suggest memorials to The American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to: fusselmanallenharvey.com FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985

