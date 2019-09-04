Barnhart, John C. "Jack" October 2, 1929 - September 1, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Laurene and Chandler Barnhart; brother, Richard E. Survived by wife, Mary P. Barnhart; sons, John F. and Bill C. Barnhart; grandchildren: Dane, Alexa, Nicole, Chiara, Drew, and Chandler; sister, Janet Caulk (Richard); sister-in-law, Elise Barnhart; daughters-in-law, Danna Barnhart and Chris Barnhart. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 5th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel followed by MASONIC SERVICE at 7pm (conducted by George W. Lininger Lodge #268, AF & AM). SERVICES: Friday, September 6th at 11am at All Saints Episcopal Church, 9302 Blondo St. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Crime Stoppers, Salvation Army, All Saints Episcopal Church, or Lauritzen Gardens. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

