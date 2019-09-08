Barnhart, Jean Elizabeth

Barnhart, Jean Elizabeth Age 72 - September 5, 2019 Louisville, NE. Survived by her husband, Ronald Barnhart of Louisville; daughters, Robin M. Steinke (Barry Robeson) of Plattsmouth NE, and Renae J. Keefer (Bob "Bobby" Smisek) of Papillion, NE; grandchildren, Alex Steinke of Central City NE, Macaela (Josh) Stuart of Plattsmouth, and Amanda and Dylan Keefer of Papillion; and great-grandchildren, Isabella and Lucas Stuart. Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Eileen Sprieck; and her sister Ruth Ann Phelan. Private Family Services were held, and the family suggest memorials to The Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent to: fusselmanallenharvey.com FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | ( 402) 234-3985

