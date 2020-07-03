Barnhart, Betty A. October 22, 1941 - June 29, 2020 VISITATION: to take place on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Bethany Funeral Home from 5-7pm with a VIGIL SERVICE to follow. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. 6th St., Papillion, NE. 68046. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Barnhart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.