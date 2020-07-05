Barnhart, Betty A.

Barnhart, Betty A. October 22, 1941 - June 29, 2020 Betty passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 in Omaha at the age of 78 years. She was born on Wednesday, October 22, 1941, in Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Arlene Mixan; son, Robert F. Barnhart, Jr.; daughter, Rita A. Cameron; and brother, Arnie Mixan; Robert F. Barnhart, Sr. Betty is survived by her daughter, Ronna (Tom) Kerfoot; daughter-in-law, Pam Barnhart; son-in-law, Terry Cameron; grandchildren, Christie and Cody Kerfoot, Jason Barnhart, and Taylor (Victoria) Cameron; sisters, Nancy (Davis) Williams, and Mary (Mark) Pellettera; brother, Mick (Jae) Mixan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. VISITATION: Sunday, July 5, at Bethany Funeral Home from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE to follow. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, July 6, at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. 6th St., Papillion, NE 68046. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

