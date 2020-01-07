Barnett, Ronald T.

Barnett, Ronald T. June 5, 1930 - December 31, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Arnold and Ruth Barnett; daughter, Diane Marie Barnett; and nephew, John J. Mann. Survived by wife of 58 years, Joan (Evers) Barnett; niece, Sara Diane Thompson (Jason); and was a devoted Uncle and "Papa" to his many other nieces and nephews and their children. Ron spent his years working for Northern Natural Gas Co. and will be remembered for his friendship and great sense of humor. MEMORIAL MASS: Friday, January 10th, 10:30am, St Margaret Mary Catholic Church (6116 Dodge St.) Memorials are suggested to the Siena Francis House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Barnett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.