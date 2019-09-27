Barnes, Marian

Barnes, Marian January 21, 1930 - September 25, 2019 Age 89 of Ashland, NE. Survived by children, Julie Barnes of Ashland, Diane (Joe) Greiner of La Vista, Jeff (Colleen) Barnes of Lincoln; grandchildren, Justin (Jennie) Scheel, Linzey (George) Arent, Ben (Tiffany) Barnes, Lucas Barnes, Bailey (Ryan) Mikus; step-grandchildren, Beth (Jason) Rutar, Richard (Laura) Greiner. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, 11am, at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 S. 22nd St., Ashland, NE 68003. VISITATION: Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, 3-5pm, at Marcy Mortuary, 104 N. 15th St., Ashland, NE 68003. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Visit marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. MARCY MORTUARY 104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343

