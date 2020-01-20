Barnes, Edward L.

Barnes, Edward L. January 14, 1926 - January 19, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Bonnie Barnes. Survived by daughter, Cathy L. Barnes (Mary); son, Mark K. Barnes (Melinda); grandsons: Jeff (Shelli), and Tim (Melissa); and great-grandchildren: Tyler, Allison, Abbi, and Ed. Private Family Services. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Josie Harper Hospice House, or the Visiting Nurses Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER,WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Barnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.