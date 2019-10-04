Barnes, Deacon William J.

Barnes, Deacon William J. February 14, 1940 - September 30, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Ann and William; infant brother; two grandchildren, Annabelle and Ashley. Survived by wife, Virginia A. Barnes; children: Daniel (Sherry), Mary Koenig (Doug), Theresa Bench, Anne Bradehorst (Joel), and Barbara Perez; fourteen grandchildren; sister, Patricia Scholl (Terry); nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 6th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. VISITATION Monday, October 7th from 9:30am to 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

