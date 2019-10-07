Barnes, Deacon William J. February 14, 1940 - September 30, 2019 VISITATION Monday, October 7th from 9:30am to 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

