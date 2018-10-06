Barnes, Ada Mae Hodges Age 72, of Omaha. Passed away on October 4, 2018. VISITATION: 5-7pm Monday, October 8, Roeder Mortuary 50th Ames Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: 1pm Tuesday, October 9, at Bethesda 7th Day Adventist Church, 3725 Ames Ave. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

