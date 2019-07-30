Barna, Donald L. November 25, 1935 - July 22, 2019 Retired from Kellogg's. Preceded in death by wife, Donna; daughter, Debra Wees. Survived by daughters, Diane Malashock (Larry) and Denise Duracinski (Steve); sons, Dan Barna and Donald Barna; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; brother, John; nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31st from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Thursday, August 1st at 10:30am, West Center Chapel. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Pheasants Forever. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

