Barmore, Dr. John L. March 16, 1922 - May 16, 2020 Dr. John Lucian Barmore went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 16, 2020. He was born March 16, 1922 on a ranch in Keya Paha County, NE. After graduation from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in 1946, he was commissioned as a First Lieutenant in the Army Medical Corps and posted in occupied Japan from 1949-1952, where he was awarded a Bronze Star for his service during the Korean War. Upon his return to Omaha he entered medical practice at the University as an anesthesiologist and researcher. He published several studies including one concerning leased wire transmission of heart rates making possible long-distance prognosis of heart conditions to areas without advanced medical equipment. In 1945 he married Dorothy Evelyn Thompson of Forest City IA with whom he shared 69 happy years until her death in 2014. Beloved father of four children: Ann Elizabeth Hintze of Port Washington WI, David Arthur (Carol) Barmore of Bozeman MT, Alice Barmore of Omaha NE, and Robert Jennings (Julie) Barmore of Blaine MN; 9 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. A Private GRAVESIDE SERVICE on May 22nd at 11am. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent to the Open Door Mission and the Okoboji Bible and Missionary Conference. To view a live broadcast of the Graveside Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

