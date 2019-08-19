Barges, Kelly Lee February 19, 1964 - August 6, 2019 Kelly was preceded in death by parents, Raymond Badami and Patriciwasa Anderson and Louie Barges. He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Wendy L. Rivas, Lisa Barges Schiermann, Mark Anthony Scalzo, Christina Michelle Scalzo, and Reid N. Howard; family: including Virgil and Virginia Anderson, Kathy M. Barges, Karla Ramirez Howard, Isabella M. Howard, Travis M. Rivas, Amanda M. Hawkins, Prescott D. Evans, and Breanne Evans; and extended family. Kelly will be Laid to Rest at 10am Tuesday, August 20th, at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Council Bluff, IA.

