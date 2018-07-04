Barclay, Ralph Age 88 Ralph Barclay, of Wayne, passed away on Monday at a Sioux City Hospital. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, with family present at Our Savior Lutheran Church Wayne. FUNERAL SERVICES: Friday, 10:30am, Our Savior Lutheran Church, Wayne. Interment with Military Rites: Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Ralph and Ann Barclay Athletic Scholarship Fund in care of the Wayne State College Foundation. HASEMANN FUNERAL HOMES 302 N. Lincoln St. Wayne, NE 68787 402 375-3100 hasemannfuneralhome.com

