Barbe, Chris Alan Chris Alan Barbe, formerly of Omaha, Blair and Ft. Calhoun, NE, passed away April 18, 2020 at age 63 in Sheboygan, WI. Preceded in death by father, Donald Barbe; mother, Delores Jean Uhlarik; and infant brother, Daniel. He is survived by sister, Julie Barbe of Sheboygan; Mitchell Barbe of Mt. Dora, FL; and Denise Mohr of Omaha; as well as aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be no service at this time.

