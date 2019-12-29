Barauskas, Michael A. Age 79 Fremont, NE. Survived by his wife Annette; sons, James of Valley NE, and Steven of Fremont; three grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday 11am at the United Faith Community Church in Valley. Private Inurnment. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

