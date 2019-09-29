Baratta, Bernard "Bernie" May 13, 1936 - September 27, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Anthony and Margaret Baratta. Survived by wife, Joan; children, Tony (Debi) Baratta, Diana (Carl) Poteet, Barb (Brett) Vasek, Cathy (Dave) Marshall, and Paul Baratta; brother, Jim (Ardy) Baratta; 7 grandchildren; and many family and friends. VISITATION: Monday, September 30, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Braman Southwest Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 1, at 10:30am at St. Charles Borromeo, 7790 S. 192nd St., Gretna, NE. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

