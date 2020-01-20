Barajas, Lisa L. (Griffin) August 17, 1958 - January 18, 2020 Survived by mother, Madelyn Griffin; daughters: Micaela Hale (Alex), Chelsea Hunter (Kyle); grandchildren: Kayden, Graeceyn, Crew; brother, Kent Griffin (LeeAnn); best friend, Joel Schaffer. Family will receive friends Tuesday 5-7pm, with 7pm CELEBRATION of LIFE, all at West Center Chapel. Memorials will be directed the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

