Bantz, Ruth Ann Ruth Ann Bantz, 80 years of age, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on July 16, 2019 in Omaha. She was born on March 6, 1939 to David and Della (Grube) Vaughn in Johnson, NE. Ruth Ann was married to her High School sweetheart, Glenn "Pood" Bantz, for 60 wonderful years. From this union, they raised two daughters while living in Omaha and Mt. Laurel, NJ. They enjoyed many wonderful years of retirement in The Villages, FL and most recently moved back to their childhood home of Auburn, NE. Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Donald Vaughn. She is survived by her husband, Glenn "Pood" of Auburn; sister, Janel (Rick) Janssen of Auburn; two daughters, Shelly (Pete) LaFleur of Papillion NE, and Staci (Dan) Grant of Omaha; four grandchildren, Lyndsie LaFleur of Omaha, Lorrin (Spencer) Adams of Lincoln NE, Tanner and Cooper Grant both of Omaha; and many other beloved friends and relatives. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held at 11am Saturday, August 3, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Auburn, with lunch to follow. Interment at Sheridan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Auburn Rescue Squad. Neptune Cremation Service - Omaha (402) 718-9529 | NeptuneCremationOmaha.com

