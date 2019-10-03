Bankson, Donna Jean

Bankson, Donna Jean Age 87 Donna Jean Bankson, of Central City, formerly of Hordville, NE, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Tiffany Square in Grand Island, NE. Donna is survived by four sons: Randy Bankson of Hordville, NE; Dave and Christine Bankson of Hordville, NE; Dan and Ann Bankson of Hordville, NE; and Craig and Cindy Bankson of Athens, AL; one daughter, Jan and Randy Blase of Central City, NE; one sister, Joyce Jurgens of Glenwood Springs, CO; 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; and her brothers and sisters-in-law: Elvera Steimle, Dolores Bankson, Doris Benner, Dean (Karen) Bankson, Marvin (Janice) Bankson, Neil (Joan) Bankson, Luella Ernst, and Betty (Don) George; and many nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, October 4, 2019, at 2pm, at Fridhem Lutheran Church in Hordville with Pastor Murray Jones officiating. VISITATION: Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Solt-Wagner Community Room in Central City from 5-7pm. Burial will be in the Hordville Cemetery. Solt-Wagner Funeral Home 1507 17th St, Central City, NE 68826 | (308) 946-3095

