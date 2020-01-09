Banks, Sharon Kay July 12, 1941 - January 6, 2020 Age 78, of Logan, IA. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, 10am, at Zion Lutheran Church, 589 Co. Rd. 13, Ithaca, NE. VISITATION: Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, 4-6pm, at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Ithaca, NE. Memorials in care of the family. To leave condolences, visit www.marcysvoboda.com. SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME 211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Banks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.