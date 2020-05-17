Bank, Shirley J. October 31, 1935 - May 16, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Byron. Survived by children, Mike (Jodi) Bank, and Carl (Teresa) Bank; grandchildren: Michelle (Ron) Tobin, Nick (Kelly) Bank, Stacey Bank, Adrienne Bank, Cody Bank, and Cassidy Bank; and 8 great-grandchildren. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, May 20, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Foundation. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha | www.forestlawnomaha.com

