Bangura, Paul A.P. Age 83 It is with great sadness the family of Paul A.P. Bangura, of Omaha, announce that he passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Paul was born in Makeni, Sierra Leone, West Africa to parents, Lawkoh and Yanonkoh. He attended Fourah Bay College, worked for the Sierra Leone Audit department and then in 1959 married his wife of 42 years, Hannah. He chose to further his education and received a government scholarship to pursue his education in the United States. Paul studied Biological Sciences and Secondary Education at Indiana Central College in Indianapolis. He received an M.A. in Administrative Education from Bradley University in Peoria, IL. Instead of returning to Sierra Leone, he accepted a teaching position at Creighton Preparatory High School in Omaha, Ne in 1966; a position that he would hold for forty years. Additionally, he completed a master's program in Biology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and studied radiation biophysics at Creighton University. He worked hard thoughout his life and spent most summers teaching. He taught Human Anatomy, Physiology and Microbiology at Omaha Metro Tech Community College. He also taught Biology at the pre-Dental Program at Creighton University. In addition to his family, Paul had two great passions in life, science and soccer. He began Creighton Prep's first high school soccer program in 1968 and led them to numerous victories, state titles and finally to his induction into their Hall of Fame. He also had soccer sanctioned as an official high school sport in Nebraska. He was Vice President of the Nebraska State Soccer Association for several years. When he could no longer coach at Prep, he took on a similar role at Skutt High School where he led the varsity soccer team to state as well. Paul was a long-standing member of St. Bernard's Parish and believed in the importance and value of a Catholic education. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Lawkoh and Yanonkoh; by his siblings: Yakanu, Ayo, Finoh, Taimo, Saijo, Forah, Jigeba, Kathie and Allie; by his late wife, Hannah, and their four sons: Ayo, Marsala, John and Philip. He is survived by six daughters: Luella (Joel Fishkin), Lucille, Lucia Paula (Juergen), Taeme, Vivat (Jackie Shanks) and Sira. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Azana, Brenna, Sara, Elisabeth, Toni, Imani, Finoh and Foray. He is survived by his devoted friend of 14 years, Jackie Lithgow. He will be fondly remembered by all extended family, friends, colleagues, students, coaches and players for his compassion and charismatic spirit in all that he has done. Paul, along with Hannah, assisted numerous family members in immigrating to the United States to further their education with the hope that their successes would be shared among Sierra Leone family members in need. A private funeral will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Heafey, Heafey, Hoffman for the immediate family only. A memorial service will be held on a future date.
