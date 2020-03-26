Bangert, Michael "Mike" Wayne

Bangert, Michael "Mike" Wayne Michael "Mike" Wayne Bangert passed away peacefully on March 24th, 2020 by ALS-related complications. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri on March 14th, 1950. He is survived by his wife Debbie, daughters Teena and Michelle, brothers Don, Butch and Dale, sisters Cathy, Connie and Sherry, loving in-laws, grandchildren Max, Shawn and Dakota, and several great-grandchildren. No formal funeral services are planned, at Mike's request. He will be laid to rest at the Omaha National Cemetery, at 14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE 68138. The family asks that a donation to The Paralyzed Veterans of America be made in his name, in lieu of flowers, or food.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Bangert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

