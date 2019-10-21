Bandars, Kathryn R. December 28, 1949 - October 10, 2019 Kathryn R. (McKinny) Bandars, longtime Omaha area resident, died at the age of 69. Survived by husband, Andy, daughter Leslie (Bandars) Zastrow and husband, Phillip of Norfolk, NE; son, David Bandars and wife, Kathleen of Omaha; grandchildren: Mackenzie Speicher, Taryn Zastow, and Heath Bandars; brothers, Richard McKinny (Joyce) of Grand Island, NE and Ronald McKinny (Kathleen) of Blue Grass, IA; nieces, nephews; many dear friends. Rite of Cremation was afforded with Interment to follow at a later date. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, October 26th at 10:30 at the West Center Chapel with luncheon to follow at the mortuary. Memorials are suggested to: HANDS, HEARTS AND PAWS, 4828 William St., Omaha, NE 68106. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

